JASPER, Ind. — Steven J. Toth, 90, formerly of Elkhart, passed July 7, 2020, in Jasper.
Born in Kispest Township, Hungary, on Dec. 11, 1929, he was a soldier and Freedom Fighter and escaped the Communist Invasion of 1956 and emigrated to the United States with his wife and child. He was a premier heating/refrigeration mechanical engineer with numerous degrees and patents and advanced ammonia refrigeration globally. He retired from Miles/Bayer and was an entrepreneur and started several businesses. He built the Professional Plaza and several buildings in Elkhart. He was a member of ASHRAE, CBMC and St. David’s, and was a philanthropist.
