STEVEN C. CHRISTNER Aug. 14, 1945 - Sept. 19, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. — Steven Carl Christner, 74, of Sarasota, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his residence of natural causes.
He was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Honeyville, Indiana, to Carl I. and Sue (Christner) Christner.
He married Tracey J. Watkins on Oct. 29, 1965, in Middlebury.
He is survived by two daughters, Ronda Michelle Black of Ligonier and Kimberly Sue (Allen) Reiling of Normal, Illinois; three grandchildren; brother Larry Christner of Arizona; and a special friend, Fran Yoder of Sarasota.
He owned a foam insulation business from 1970 to 1978.
He bought Goshen Radiator in 1978 and ran until 1985. Goshen Furniture Rental was started by him in 1987.
He was very active in the Christner Family genealogy, being very organized helped him in this endeavor.
His interests were as varied as travel, fine cut grass and racecars.
He had been a crew chief on an oval track late model racecar for more than 22 years.
He drove race boats and drag cars for many car owners in the 60s and 70s.
He had a big boat on Lake Michigan for many years.
Steven will be cremated, and his ashes will be buried in Christner Cemetery, Honeyville, in a private family burial.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Pastor Dave Engbrecht will officiate.
Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen, is in charge of arrangements.
