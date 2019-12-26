STEVE SEVERNS Oct. 30, 1947 - Dec. 22, 2019

UNION, Mich. — Steve Severns, 72, of Union, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Steve was born Oct. 30, 1947, in Elkhart to the late Jean (Cramer) and Wayne Severns.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tina and two children; Tristan Severns, of Union and Keli (Jeremy) Smith, of Constantine. Also surviving are a brother, Rick (Linda) Severns of Union; a sister, Susan (Denny) Colliton of Middletown, Delaware; and two grandchildren, Dathan and Lena Smith of Constantine. He will be missed by all, including his pet companions.
Steve worked many years at Selmer Company as a tool and die maker and owned his own car business, Severns Enterprises. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.
Steve was a drag racing enthusiast and enjoyed many Sundays at Osceola dragway. He also enjoyed “Friday Night Follies” with friends who would stop by. He loved Mopar, cruising the lake and spending time with his family.
Steve’s family would like to thank Caring Circle of Lakeland for their support during this difficult time. Arrangements will be handled by Elkhart Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Elkhart County Humane Society.
