MONROE, Ga. — Stephen (Steve) Michael Connelly, 67, of Monroe, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born, in Elkhart, May 31, 1952, to the late Clemon William Connelly and the late Maxine Mae Miller Connelly.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, the late Rhonda Connelly.
Surviving are wife Ulene Connelly of Monroe; daughters and son-in-law, Lauren and Seth Brown of Monroe and Stephanie Connelly of Monroe; brothers and sisters-in-law Phillip and Christy Connelly of Monroe, Jeffrey and Connie Connelly of Monroe, Jon and Rhonda Connelly of Monroe; grandchildren, Amelia Rose Brown and Stella Raye Brown; nieces and nephews Doug and Ivey Connelly, Adam and Brittany Connelly, Brandon and Crystal Connelly, Haley and Jacob Wilcox, Brianna Connelly, Noah Connelly, and Samantha Simonton; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating.
Interment will follow in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Walton County Special Olympics, Walton County Board of Education, 200 Double Springs Church Road, Monroe, GA 30656.
