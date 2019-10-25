STEPHEN C. KUCELA SR. Feb. 3, 1947 - Oct. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Stephen C. Kucela Sr., 72, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart.
He was born Feb. 3, 1947, in Elkhart, to the late Richard Kucela Sr. and Bette (Zook) Kucela McNeal.
He is survived by his children, Stephen C. (Nicki) Kucala Jr., Kimberly Ward, Amanda (Philip) Skees, Daniel (Emily) Kucela, and Brittany Kucela; sister Stephanie (Lawrence) Reed; sister Darlene (Tom) Angel; brother John (Gloria) Kucela; stepmother Frieda Kucela; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard Kucela Jr.; sister Sharon Kucela; stepfather Forrest McNeal; and nephew Todd Kucela.
In accordance with the families wishes, cremation was chosen and will take place at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
Services and military honors will take place at a later date in his honor.
Memorial donations may be given to his son, Stephen Kucala Jr. to help with funeral expenses.
Stephen Sr. honorably served in the U. S. Army during 1966-1970 where he was stationed in Korea and Germany as a Spec 5 Sergeant.
He worked as a janitor for Miles Laboratory and coached baseball and refed basketball games for several years.
He loved baseball and his favorite team was the Cubs.
Stephen Sr. loved his family most of all and he will be missed greatly.
