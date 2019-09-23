STEPHANIE L. COLLINS July 16, 1956 - Sept. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Stephanie Lynn Collins, 63, passed away with love around her Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home.
She touched many lives and taught everyone she met to slow down and enjoy a hug before doing anything.
She demonstrated love, acceptance and kindness.
Stephanie leaves behind her boyfriend of 19 years, David Evans, who has been in love with her. Stephanie also leaves her mother, Patricia Livingston, and father, Don Collins and Barb Karch; two sisters Cynthia (Phil) Jantz and Jennifer (Jim) Sager; as well as a niece, Jamie (Josh) Ballyeat; and two great-nieces, Marin and Sydney. Steph also leaves behind many friends and special caregivers who have helped and supported her achieve her many dreams.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Jack Livingston.
Steph was born July 16, 1956, in Frankfort.
Stephanie and her parents were one of the early families who helped to develop ECAR, what is now ADEC.
Those families worked tirelessly to obtain education and services for people experiencing disabilities. Stephanie was a pioneer in this effort.
Stephanie attended Horizon Learning Center and graduated in 1975.
Stephanie was active in Bell Choir, Girl Scouts and Special Olympics, where swimming was her event.
Stephanie worked at ADEC Industries for 20 years before finding volunteer work at the Elkhart Child Development Center, The Cheesecake Cafe, and The Bull Dog and Miles Lab.
Stephanie was an excellent knitter and crocheted.
She taught many of her staff how to knit and crochet. She enjoyed entering her projects into the 4-H Fair and winning ribbons for her work.
Steph was a woman who followed her dreams whether traveling to visit her sisters, going to her favorite Chicago Bears football games, going to the Elkhart Jazz Festival, encouraging her family to take a trip to Aruba and going on a hot air balloon ride, as well as moving to her own apartment and getting a cat with support from ADEC.
Steph met David Evans in March of 2000. They shared a very special relationship.
Once again, Steph was determined to follow her dreams and the two of them requested to live in a “two-bedroom apartment with a swimming pool.” They lived together for five years until Stephanie needed additional support. Stephanie and David continued their relationship living near each other so they could watch Sunday football together, always wearing matching Bears T-shirts.
The love Steph brought to this world has been an inspiration to many.
She has taught her family to take time and live for right now, plus hug often!
Special visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. for all Steph’s friends from ADEC that may need additional assistance and friends may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home,1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart.
Entombment will be private.
Memorials for Steph may be made to ADEC, Angel Fund, 19670 S.R. 120, Bristol, IN 46507; The ARC of Indiana, 143 W. Market Street No. 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204; or Forte Residential Inc., 120 S. Lake St., Warsaw, IN 46580.
Online condolences may be given at the funeral home website.
