ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Stella Casey, 99, of St. Joseph, Michigan, died peacefully at her home Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.
She married Leslie Casey in Dowagiac, Michigan, on Sept. 18, 1941. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 2002. She also was preceded by her parents, August and Eva (Kanz) Sattelmaier; one son, Craig Edward Casey on March 7, 1984; one sister, Theresa Hertz; and two brothers, Carl Sattelmaier and Melvin Sattelmaier.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.