STANLEY R. HOSSLER April 15, 1933 - Nov. 4, 2019

GOSHEN — Stanley R. Hossler, 86, of Goshen, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Elkhart Meadows, formerly Elkhart Rehabilitation.
He was born April 15, 1933, in Pierceton, to Robert C. and Florence (Trainor) Hossler.
On Feb. 5, 1954, he married Roberta J. Ganger in Elkhart.
She survives along with a daughter, Jody (Douglas) Boyer of White Pigeon, Michigan; a son, Jeffrey R. Hossler of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Hossler; brother Thomas Hossler; and two sisters, Joann Hossler and Mary Lou Richmond.
He was the former executive director of the United Labor Agency for Community Services Inc, Elkhart, which he was one of the founders, and the Labor Humanitarian Foundation. He also served on Goshen General Hospital Board, Ivy Tech College Advisory Board, Elkhart County Lifetime Learning Center Board, Wellness Council of North Central Indiana, and the Governor’s Task Force on Employment of the Handicapped.
An U.S. Army veteran, Stanley was also a member of the Goshen Housing Authority and served on the Mayor’s Casino Study Commission.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
Pastor Rick Brouillette will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen.
