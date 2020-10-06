MIDDLEBURY — Stanley “Stan” Miller, 79, of Middlebury passed away peacefully at home at 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, while surrounded by his family.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Harvey and Velma (Gingerich) Miller. On March 20, 1960, in Middlebury he married Carolyn Yoder; she survives. Survivors in addition to his wife are three daughters, Vi (Doug) Delagrange of Grabill, Monica (Kevin) Gingerich of Woodburn, Bonnie (Joshua) Roth of Monroeville; three sons, Cliff (Cheryl) Miller of Middlebury, Loren Miller of Middlebury, Jeremy (Tracy) Slabach of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Sizemore of Sarasota, Florida, and Maude Lerro of Franklin, North Carolina; and brother, Roland (Gloria) Miller of Sugar Grove, North Carolina.
