INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration Consultants continue to see demand for their fractional sales leadership skills to drive revenue growth for small to mid-sized businesses. We have continued to experience growth throughout North America and beyond as the value is recognized in communities where Sales Xceleration Consultants are located. The combination of our proven tools and platform, along with our Advisors' extensive sales leadership skills, appeals to business owners from a cost benefit standpoint.