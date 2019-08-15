SOUKANH KEOVILAYVONG Feb. 3, 1951 - Aug. 13, 2019

GOSHEN — Soukanh Keovilayvong, 68, of Goshen, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Feb. 3, 1951, in Savannakhet, Laos.
On Feb. 21, 1981, he married In Sengchanh in DeMotte.
She survives along with their children, Kathy (Matthew) Nusbaum of Elkhart, Missy (Evan) Martin of Granger and Johny Keovilayvong of Elkhart; two grandchildren, Jordan Nusbaum and Jade Martin; two brothers; and a sister.
Soukanh was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He worked as a maintenance technician at Hayes-Lemmerz for more than 20 years and at Norco Industries.
In his free time, he loved to fish and hunt.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, with a Buddist service beginning at 2 p.m.
Cremation will immediately follow the service.
