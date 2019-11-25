SOREN W. MILLER July 23, 2016 - Nov. 20, 2019

NILES, Mich. — Soren William Miller, 3, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly but of natural causes on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Soren was born July 23, 2016, to Lisa Marie Ihrig and Clarence “Clancy” Miller, and he brought with him the love of the purehearted.
Soren was born, in Goshen, Indiana, and had his first helicopter shortly thereafter, to Riley’s Children’s Hospital.
Those who knew Soren, can attest that he was a complete joy to be around.
He was currently enrolled in Blossomland Learning Center.
Soren enjoyed watching cartoons such as “Baby Joy Joy,” “CocoMelon,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Paw Patrol” and “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”
Soren has lived a very short life but made a huge impact on the hearts of countless people. He shared his beautiful light of love by dancing to the beat of his Mother’s drums and the strum of his father’s guitar. He taught his loved ones how to love unconditionally.
Soren means “Bringer of Peace” in Scandanvian.”
He is survived by his parents, Clarence “Clancy” Miller and Lisa Marie Ihrig; paternal grandparents, Clarence (Darla) Keith and Lynda (Frank) Miller of Elkhart; maternal grandparents, Fred (Renet) Ihrig of Elkhart and Joyce (Danny) Lanyon of Ranger, Georgia; aunts and uncles, Jason (Gretchen) Ihrig, Brian (Angie) Miller, Allyson (Kevin) Hammonds, and Amy (Rockie McRoberts) Miller; cousins Blake, Hannah, Autumn, Khelben, Durkin, Monica, Courtney, Rachel, Aidan, Calliopy and Destiny.
Services to honor Soren will take place at Brown Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with a time of visitation one hour prior.
Photos, condolences, and memories of Soren can be left for his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Niles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.