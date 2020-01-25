ELKHART – Sonya Fletcher, 50, of Elkhart, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born on July 11, 1969, in Elkhart to William Lee Fletcher and Peggy (Pirddy) Harkless.
Sonya is survived by her parents, William Lee Fletcher of Elkhart; mother Peggy Harkless of Elkhart; two sons, Bradley Johnson and Ray Walker, both of Elkhart; two daughters, Amber Fletcher and Rachel Walker, both of Elkhart; two sisters, Michelle (Tom) Steinke of Middlebury and Patty Carey of Towanda, Pennsylvania; one brother, John (Shyann) Harkless of White Pigeon, Michigan; a half-brother, Tynan (Heidi) Hartigan of Missouri; two grandchildren, Jacob Fletcher and Brinlee Ryman; and a long-time companion, Robert Evans of Elkhart.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the donor’s choice.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
