EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Skylar E. Johnson, 25, of Edwardsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Recent Comments

lyndsayrachelle said:
I miss you, Mucka. <3

Angiebrenneman said:
Thanks Ken Fox for a great article. Excited to see all that is to come!
