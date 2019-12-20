SHIRLEY M. NILES Nov. 14, 1930 - Dec. 16, 2019

ROSCOE, Ill. — Shirley M. Niles, 89, of Roscoe, died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Elkhart.
She was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edwin and Edna (Huebner) Barrett.
Shirley was a graduate of South Beloit High School.
She married Arthur J. Niles on Jan. 2, 1951, in St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, Illinois. He predeceased her Oct. 22, 2015.
Shirley was previously employed by the old Ironworks, Fairbanks Morse, and 31 years as a secretary for the South Beloit School District, working at Riverview and Clark schools, retiring in 1998.
She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit.
Shirley was very involved with the Girl Scouts and Brownie Scouts, anything involving her grandson and loved to swim.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa (John) McGonigal of Elkhart; grandson Patrick (Becca Wieting) McGonigal of Slinger, Wisconsin and Becca’s children, Brooke Kowalske and Kegan Kowalske; one great-grandchild due in May; brothers-in-law Ralph (Rita) Niles and Kenneth (Theresa) Niles; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Center for Hospice Care, Eastlake Terrace, Home Instead Senior Care, especially Natalie Minglin, Bonnie Gentle and Ruth Johnson for all the loving care given to Shirley.
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Janet Krohn and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Center for Hospice Care, 22579 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516 or charity of choice.
A memorial service for Shirley will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wisconsin, with the Rev. Steven Sabo officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home.
Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, also assisted the family with arrangements.
