ELKHART – Shirley J. Klingler, 90, of Elkhart died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Mishawaka to the late Richard E. and Hazel B. (Goetz) Coil.
After graduating Mishawaka High School and obtaining her B.A. at Goshen College, Shirley began teaching first grade at Monger Elementary School. Shirley will be fondly remembered for teaching needlecraft on the mezzanine at Ziesel’s. Shirley was a charter member of the Embroiders of America and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.
Celebrating over 60 years of marriage, Shirley married Jack E. Klingler on Aug. 30, 1956. Along with Jack, Shirley is survived by her sons, James (Janice) M. Klingler and Jeffrey (Cheryl) L. Klingler, both of Elkhart; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann Saunders.
A private family service will be held on a later date. Arrangements are with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
To leave online condolences visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.