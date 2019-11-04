SHIRLEY I. GROS Feb.8, 1936 - Oct. 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Shirley I. (Talbert) Gros, 83, of St. Louis, formerly of Elkhart, died at 4:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sherbrooke Village Assisted Living Facility, in St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Bristol, to Austin G.Talbert and Wilma Talbert.
She is survived by three children, Karen Gros of Waterloo, Illinois, Cynthia (Ron) Zaron of St. Louis, and Christopher Gros of Cambodia; three grandchildren; one sister, Nellie (Phil) Thornton of Elkhart and one brother, Richard (Judi) Talbert of Spring Hill, Florida. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Purdue University in 1958 with a degree in home economics and went on to work for a few large companies in that field, in St. Louis.
There will be no visitation.
Cremation has taken place and a small family gathering is planned in St. Louis.
