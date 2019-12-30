SHIRLEY FISHER Sept. 9, 1942 - Dec. 25, 2019

GOSHEN — Shirley Fisher, 77, of Goshen, was born to John and Bonnie Morse on Sept. 9, 1942.
She passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
She had four siblings, John (Ann) Morse, Lewis (Dean) Morse, Clara (Jim) Fry, and Roy Morse.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.
She was married and divorced to Marlin Ringler.
Shirley had four children, Allen Ringler, Teana Ringler, Kandy Graham and Tereana (Jon) McKalips. Shirley also had six grandchildren, Danielle Graham, Josh Graham, Alyssa Al-Ugaili, Ashley (Tyler) Garner, Cole Alberson and Ian Alberson. Shirley also had six great-grandchildren, Melody Graham, Daisy Graham, Ameerah Von Doehren, Ameelia Al-Ugaili, Malik Al-Ugaili and Wyatt Garner.
Shirley loved to help people. Shirley was a nurse’s aide for Goshen Hospital and an EMT. Later she was an over the road truck driver with Werner Trucking Co. and also worked as a toll booth operator for the Indiana Toll Road.
She loved to crochet, color and spend time with family and friends.
A memorial service to be at Greencroft, Manor 2, 1425 Greencroft Drive, Goshen, in the dining hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.