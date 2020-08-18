ELKHART — Shirley Anne Sargent, 91, of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Hubbard Hill Estates in Elkhart.
Shirley was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Goshen to the late Otis and Eva (Yoder) Rink. On July 5, 1947, she married Lloyd J. Sargent. Lloyd died March 23, 2009.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Rink.
She is survived by a son, Terry (Terri) Sargent of North Vernon, Indiana, and a daughter, Amy Sargent of Elkhart; four grandchildren, Andrew (Whitney) Sargent, Laura (Jeremy) Benington, Eva (Scott) Vargo and Joel (Lacy) Thomas; and eight great-grandchildren, Mark, Robert, David, Tessa, Charley, Crosby, Sterling and Holden. She is also survived by a brother, Stan (Sharron) Rink of Elkhart.
Shirley was employed for 24 years with Whitehall Laboratories as a secretary before her retirement. She was a 1946 graduate of Elkhart High School and a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Lloyd and Shirley were founding members of Hillcrest United Methodist Church in the early 1960s.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to Hubbard Hill Estates 28070 C.R. 24 West, Elkhart, IN 46517.
An online condolence may be left for the family at the funeral home website.
