UNION, Mich. — The world lost a beloved mother, Shirley A. Tulley, 83, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. She passed away in her home surrounded by her children after a brief battle with cancer. Her illness never stopped her from spending time with her loved ones.
She is survived by Cindy (Paul Jacobus) Young, Kathy (Rick Schultz) Tulley, Mike Tulley (Niki), Chris Stacey (Joe), Kim Spencer (Jeff) and Susie May (Jim); and her 12 grandchildren, Gillian and Graham Young, Macey and Madisyn Tulley, Caroline Silveus (Nate) and Annemarie Stacey, Dustin, Jacob and Jared Spencer, and Emily, Parker and Lucas May.
