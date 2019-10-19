ELKHART — Shirley Ann (Martin) Holley, 75, of Elkhart, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
The Mishawaka native was born Jan. 25, 1944, to George E. and Mary E. (Nichols) Martin Sr.
Shirley was a 1962 Riley High School graduate.
She married Thomas Holley and he preceded her in death.
Shirley enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and crafts; however her greatest joy was serving her Lord.
She is survived by her children, Francis (Treva) Connors, Steven Connors and Ruth Connors; stepsons Bill Holley and Scott Holley; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Vicky Martin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Holley; son Richard; and her brother, George E. Martin, Jr.
In accordance with Shirley’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
