ELKHART — Shirley Barnes, 84, of Elkhart passed away at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
She was born Sept. 2, 1935, in Chicago, to Roy and Elvira (Tedeschi) Barnes. She is survived by her granddaughters, Courtney Gerring and Amy Biviano; son-in-law, Kevin Gerring; and nephews, Jeff (Jackie) Barnes of Middlebury, Mike (Cheryl) Barnes of Shipshewana, Pat (Tina) Barnes of Buford, Georgia, Robert Barnes Jr. of Middlebury and Richard (Pat) Barnes of Bristol.
