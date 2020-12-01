WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Sheryl Kay Gingerich, 75, of White Pigeon, died at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
