ELKHART — Sherri Kay (Sheffield) Westlake, 57, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, following some lifelong health issues. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
