OSCEOLA — Sherene S. (Neice) Spencer, 59, of Osceola, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Belltower Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granger.
She was born Feb. 4, 1960 to Ronald and Claudia Neice.
Surviving are her mother; one daughter, Erica Tacy; one granddaughter, Lilyana; one grandson, Ian Alexander; two siblings, Ronda Rose and Rick (Mary Ann) Neice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Sherene enjoyed playing guitar and was a member of Northwest Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
A memorial service will be at a later date at Northwest Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Worldwide Preaching Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.