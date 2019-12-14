SHAYLOR E. KING July 31, 1929 - Dec. 12, 2019

ELKHART — Shaylor E. King, born July 31, 1929, to Ruth (Sensenbaugh) Wise and Earl King in Elkhart, passed away quietly in his home with loved ones by his side, on Simonton Lake in Elkhart on Dec. 12, 2019, from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 90 years old.
Shaylor was a veteran of the Navy where he was a metalsmith in the Korean War.
He was married to Marjorie J Freed (deceased in 2009) on March 15, 1958. He also had two sons, Timothy (Kelly) King and Brian King. He had four grandchildren, Haley, Austin, Spencer and Bradley King. He was truly the best father and grandpa. He loved going to the grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events. He had five brothers and two sisters, Claude Wise of Elkhart and Ernest Wise of Florida, Nancy Cummins and Betty Shaver, both of Edwardsburg, Michigan. Harold Wise, Clyde Wise and Robert Wise preceded him in death.
Shaylor obtained his pilot’s license in 1972. He had an immense passion for flying and would go as often as possible. He flew John Glenn and Chicago Bears players to charity events, along with patients in critical care to hospitals, all at no charge. Shaylor was the founder and president of QMP Inc. and retired in 2004.
Visitation will be held at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, with the memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. There will be a dinner at Allen’s Bristol Street Café to all who would like to come.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana.
