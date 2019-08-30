SHARRON G. LEHMAN Sept. 20, 1945 - Aug. 28, 2019

BRISTOL — Sharron G. Lehman, 73, of Bristol, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Arnold and Cleva (Box) Moles.
On Nov. 24, 1970, she married William “Bill” Lehman in Roanoke, Virginia.
He survives along with three children, Pamela Moles of Leewood, West Virginia, Mark W. Lehman of Bristol and Todd W. Lehman of Mishawaka; five grandchildren; and a sister, Kathy Moles Fraker of Leewood, West Virginia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Bobby Moles.
Sharron was a homemaker.
Visitation will be from 1 until the 3 p.m. funeral service Saturday, Aug. 31, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts may be given to Elkhart County Women’s Shelter, P.O. Box 2684, Elkhart, IN 46515.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
