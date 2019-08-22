SHARON N. MINIER Jan. 20, 1937 - Aug. 19, 2019

ELKHART — Sharon N. Minier, 82, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, her home in Elkhart.
She was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Elkhart, to James and Wilma (Teall) O’Connor.
She married Maurice Minier; he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Catherine, Marjorie, Ruth and Tommy.
Surviving are five children, Lori (Paul) Tustin, Julia (Ron) Sams, Jeanie (David) Yost, David (Tina) Ashe and Dean Ashe; 15 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Sharon was an U.S. Navy veteran, retired from Miles Lab after more than 25 years of service and in her spare time enjoyed ceramics, genealogy and reading.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions and donations to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Cremation will take place and there will be no services.
Elkhart Cremation services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
