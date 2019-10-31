SHARON L. BASHAM Feb. 15, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Sharon Lee Basham, 87 years young, of Edwardsburg, passed away from natural causes at 6 p.m. in her home surrounded by family on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Visitation will be between 4 and 6 p,m. Friday, Nov. 1, and again between 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bubbs Funeral Chapel in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Funeral services will commence following the visitation at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Bubbs Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Debra Basham officiating.
Burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens following a procession from Bubbs Funeral Chapel after the services.
Sharon was born Feb 15, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana as an only child to James and Bettye (McBride) Bryan.
She married John Basham on Dec. 27, 1952, in Mishawaka,. After a few years of becoming married and starting a family, John and Sharon moved to Edwardsburg, where they lived the remaining days of their lives.
Sharon worked at Durakool in Elkhart, for more than 20 years during which time she was a member of UAW Amalgamated 428. During her service at Duracool she became president of the UAW Amalgamated 428 for more than 10 years.
After her retirement she spent her spare time spending time with her family who meant the world to her.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, John Basham; a son, Scott Basham; a granddaughter, Rachel Ferguson; and both parents, James and Bettye Bryan (Gregory).
Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl Basham, Shelley Basham, and Tracey (Basham) Johnson (Charles Bo Johnson). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jocelyn Rot, Holly Roach (Ayra), Kristen Hartman (Robert), Jennifer Bloss (Tim), Rebecca Reid (RD Allen), Scott Basham, Megan Slagle, Matthew Johnson, and Michael Johnson (Stacy Denman), and 16 great-grandchildren and with many other family members too numerous to name.
Pallbearers will be Mark Bowman, Todd Tighe, Ken Ward, Ken Frick, and Greg Basham.
Memorials may be given to Great Lakes Hospice Care or American Heart Association.
The family wishes to extend its sincerest thanks to Great Lakes Hospice Care for being with them through their journey of taking care of Sharon so that she could fulfil her last wish of being at home at the time of her passing.
