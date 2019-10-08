SHARON K. GONSOROSKI Sept. 23, 1959 - Oct. 4, 2019

ELKHART — Sharon K. Gonsoroski, 60, of Elkhart, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Willard L. and Virginia C. (Biggs) Comer.
Sharon is survived by one sister, Nancy Miller of Elkhart; three brothers, William (Jody) Comer and Eric (Marietta) Comer, both of Elkhart and Steve (Darlene) Comer of North Port, Florida.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Bradley (Tammy) Comer, Jason Schuelke, Jennifer Comer, Christy Comer, Derek (Sarah) Delcamp, Tiffany (Adam) Morningstar, and Dr. Adam (Dr. Amber) Comer whom she absolutely adored.
Her nephew, Jason Glaum and her niece, Elizabeth Comer, preceded her in death.
Sharon also cherished the special girls in her life, Shaina Sheagley, Brittany Boes and Renee Gilligan.
Sharon was employed as a CNA for Home Instead and also did private home care.
She was a graduate of Elkhart Central High School and attended New Hope United Methodist Church.
If the weather was nice, you could always find Sharon outside enjoying the sun and boating.
She loved her cat, Davinci, and traveling but her one true love was being with her friends and family.
Visitation for Sharon will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507 or to the American Cancer Society, Northwest Indiana Office, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.