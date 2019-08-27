SHARON J. BLOSSER Feb. 5, 1944 - Aug. 24, 2019

GOSHEN — Sharon J. Blosser, 75, of Goshen, died unexpectedly at 8:09 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital.
She was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Goshen, to John and Fern (Fryklund) Weiland.
On June 17, 1962, in Goshen, she married Donald ‘Jake’ Blosser; he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are son S. Brent Blosser of Goshen; granddaughter Kynli Rae Blosser; four sisters, Marjorie Townson of Edwardsburg, Shirley Myers of Goshen, Gail (Dale) Brubaker of Elkhart and Vickie (Richard) Brindley of Bristol; and brother Robert Weiland of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, George Talford and sister Winifred (Shafer) Hinkson.
She was a homemaker and attended River Oaks Community Church.
She enjoyed interior decorating.
The family will hold services at a later date.
The family requests memorials in honor of Sharon may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
