SHANE M. BUELNA July 11, 1988 - Sept, 19, 2019

BURR OAK, Mich. — Shane Matthew Buelna, 31, of Burr Oak, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Dallas VA Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Shane was the beloved son of Melodie Hummer Frazin and Kevin Ivan Bird.
He was born July 11, 1988, in Elkhart.
Shane honorably served his country in the U. S. Navy as a nuclear engineer.
Shane was a lifetime learner and loved reading.
He enjoyed traveling to many places through his books and his adventures. He once vacationed to Israel traveling the Holy Land, where one might say he over stayed his visa, in searching for his Lord and Savior.
He had a love for sustainable civilization.
Shane loved to bring people together he was known as the glue that held his family and his friends together. He will be sadly missed.
Shane is survived by his parents, Justin and Melodie Frazin; his siblings, Brandy (Mike) Bird Ivens, Amanda Bird Krull of Arkansas, Benjamin Buelna, Jasmine Buelna, Tessa Buelna Clay, Kelsey (Clayton) Frazin Moss, John (Shawna) Spellins and Katie Frazin; his grandmothers, Lena Mae Bird and Rosie Hummer; and his great-grandfather, Roger Birdsell; as well as his nieces and nephews, Nia, Liam, Kaylee, Michael, Eva, Aria, Andrea, Aubrey and Kevin.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 with the Rev. Ted Stanley from Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Inurnment will be private at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Friends and family are invited to a pot luck luncheon at Willowdale Park Pavilion, 1320 Olive Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Memorial donations may be made to Life Changers Outreach Center.
Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
