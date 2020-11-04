EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Seymour Donald “Butch” Hermenitt, 70, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Oct. 29, 2020, at his home after an illness.
He was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Hastings, Michigan, the son of Seymour and Marion (Springer) Hermenitt and came to to the Michiana area in the early 1960s. He had lived around Edwardsburg since 1965. His last employment was for Lumber Service of Cassopolis as a truck driver. During his retirement, he was always helping others. He and his wife Karen would gather vegetables and potatoes left in the fields to share with families in need. He and Karen canned hundreds of jars of sweet and dill pickles, just to give to others.
