SETH W. DIVIDO Jan. 19, 1999 - Oct. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Seth W. Divido, 20, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born Jan. 19, 1999, in Elkhart.
Surviving are his parents, Shawn and Nicole (Fielder) Divido; two brothers, Benjamin and Brenden; maternal grandmother Therese Thalheimer, paternal grandparents Cindy (Harry) Gearhart and William Divido; and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, John and Myrtle Thalheimer.
Seth enjoyed riding therapeutic horses at LoveWay, swimming at the YMCA, going to waterparks, boating and bonfires. He also loved spending time with his grandma, his family and his dogs.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Elkhart Hospice House or the Ronald McDonald House.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.