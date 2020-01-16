SCOTT D. CRIPE April 30, 1963 - Jan. 14, 2020

MIDDLEBURY — Scott D Cripe, 56, of Middlebury, passed away in his home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after losing his fight with pancreatic cancer.
He was employed with Shipshewana Trailer Sales & Service.
Surviving are his wife, Ella L Cripe (Clanton), of Middlebury; his mother, Gloria Cripe (Wyers) of Goshen; a sister, Elizabeth Greenway of Florida; a daughter, Sarah Champagne of Middlebury; and a son, Eric Cripe and his wife Clara Cripe, of New Hampshire; and five grandchildren.
He started out as a reserve police officer of Bristol Police Department. Then he advanced to a full time EMS paramedic with the Bristol Fire Department. He also worked for Lagrange EMS.
He was a lifetime member of the Goldwin riders association.
There will be no services to attend.
He had a celebration of life ceremony prior to death.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
