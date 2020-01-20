ELKHART — Scott A. Kerns, 60, of Elkhart, formerly of Baroda, Michigan, passed away, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Indianapolis.
A celebration of life visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph.
Memorial donations in Scott’s name may be made to APFED-The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders.
Those wishing to sign Scott’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Scott was born Feb. 20, 1959, in Chicago, to Bobby and Nadine Kerns.
He graduated from River Valley High School, class of 1977.
Scott entered the U.S. Navy and served four years aboard the USS Enterprise. Upon discharge, Scott entered the U.S. Army and served more than five years during Desert Storm.
Scott was employed for the last 10 years as a foreman at OBR Cooling Towers in Rossford, Ohio.
He was a member of the Baroda American Legion and a life member of the NRA.
In his free time, Scott enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting, and bonfires on the river bank with family and friends.
Scott is survived by two sons, Nicholas Scott (Mandey Green) Kerns of Elkhart and Kyle (Andrea Whitman) Kerns of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, Leigha Whitman, Ara, Koen and Kane Kerns, Ella and Ellie Kerns; his father, Bobby Kerns of Bridgman; his siblings, Sherry Winston of Port St. John, Florida, Karen (Roger) Thomas of South Bend, Bill Kerns of Bridgman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine and a brother-in-law, Charles Winston.
Scott A. Kerns
Feb. 20, 1959 – Jan. 17, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.