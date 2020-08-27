Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.