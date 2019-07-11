SARA K. SMITH BARRAZA March 20, 1966 - June 3, 2019

EL PASO, Texas — Beloved daughter and mother, Sara Kay Smith Barraza, was called Home by the Lord unexpectedly on June 3, 2019, where she was warmly embraced by her brother Michael David Smith and sister Julia Lynn Smith.
She was born March 20, 1966, in Elkhart.
She graduated from Elkhart Central High School and Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing.
Later, she became a traveling nurse and relocated to El Paso, Texas where she worked at University Medical Center (UMC) since 1992 as neo-natal intensive care nurse and later became a case manager for the hospital.
Sara loved spending time with her family and her dogs and enjoyed listening to music.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Olivia Marie Barraza and Madison Grace Barraza and parents George W. and Marilyn G. Behnke Smith.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart.
A celebration of life service will be at Trinity United Methodist Church at 12:30 p.m. Sunday July 14.
The Rev. Tim Burchill will officiate. Inurnment will be in Rice Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children.
Online condolences may be sent to the Smith Barraza family at the funeral home website.
