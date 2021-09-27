Sanjuana “Janie” Hernandez Miller, 63, of Nappanee, passed away at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1958, in McAllen, Texas, to Dario and Carmen (Pineda) Hernandez. She lived her lifetime in Elkhart County. Sanjuana worked at Holiday Rambler as a Fiberglass Fabricator and was also a Bartender at Barney’s Bar in Elkhart and at Hunters in Elkhart.
