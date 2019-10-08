SANDRA S. MCCALLY Nov. 24, 1935 - Oct. 4, 2019

GOSHEN — Sandra S. McCally, 83, of Goshen, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Waltonville, Illinois, to Stuart and Marie (Holoway) Gee.
On Aug. 30, 1953, she married Maurice “Maurie” McCally. He passed Dec. 12, 2018.
Survivors include four children, Martha (Gary) Kazmierczak of Union, Michigan, Julie McCally of Elkhart, David McCally of Pine Island, Florida and Jane (Jimmy) Stewart of Edwardsburg, Michigan; five grandchildren, Kaleigh (Christian) Estrup, Lindsey (Michael) Rangel, Holly, Nick and Sam McCally; three great-grandchildren, Spencer and Rory Ray Maurie Estrup and Noah McKenney; and two sisters, Martha Chaffin of Gladwin, Michigan and Judy Monroe of Alpena, Michigan.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Sidney and Chucky Gee and Joanne White.
Sandra graduated from Goshen High School in 1953 and was a member of Tri Kappa Sorority.
She was the perfect example of what a wife, mother, grandmother and friend should be.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, a deacon and a Sunday school teacher.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, followed by a 3 p.m. funeral service at First Presbyterian Church, Goshen.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Violett Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church or Harbor Light Hospice, Mishawaka.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
