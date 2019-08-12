SHIPSHEWANA — Sandra Marie Felder, 70, of Shipshewana died at 6:04 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Coldwater, Michigan. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lippert cancels plan for new $20M Goshen plant
- Couple charged in Goshen burglary
- Chance brings two Elkhart natives together far from home
- Grand Prix returns with first-ever night race
- Phillips won't turn his back on teammates, Baugo Township
- Residents speak on handling of parks chief issues
- Former Thor Motor Coach employee sues company in wage dispute
- 4 people charged with dealing drugs in weekend arrests
- Father dead, 2 sons missing in plane crash
- $4.8M overhaul of Benham Avenue approved
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Black Expo parade almost doubles in size (6)
- Residents speak on handling of parks chief issues (6)
- Elkhart man injured in crash that damaged 3 other vehicles (2)
- Ban on parking in grass hits detour (2)
- Police: Dispute over grilling led to murder/suicide at Stratford Commons (2)
- Parks boss offers resignation, mayor declines (2)
- Sekal is new coach at Central (2)
- Man allegedly used counterfeit $100 for fair tickets (2)
- Jackson Boulevard open for good (2)
- City casting its economic future (1)
Recent Comments
-
AElkhartMiller said:Niece does whatever the loudest person in the room tells him to do - he and the council should be ashamed that Norton isn’t out the door. Nice…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.