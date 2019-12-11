SANDRA L. DOTY July 7, 1938 - Dec. 5, 2019

ELKHART — Sandra Lee “Sandy” Doty, 81, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home following a lengthy illness.
She was born July 7, 1938, in Fremont, Ohio, to the late Albert and Cora Birr.
She later married the love of her life Arthur “Art” Doty Jr. on Dec. 28, 1968, in Elkhart. He passed in 2013 after 51 wonderful years together.
Survivors include children Paul, Thomas and Scott (Dawn) Schroeder, Kathy Conkle and Amy Doty; her brother, Ronald (Cindy) Birr; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and her beloved miniature schnauzer, Daisy Sue.
Brothers Richard and William Birr preceded Sandy in death.
A celebration of Sandy’s life will be at Billings Funeral Home of Elkhart beginning with visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. A service will follow there at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Tom Spitters of the Friends in Faith Community Church in Eau Clair, Michigan and her son, Scott Schroeder will officiate. Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery in Elkhart.
Sandy was a homemaker who was also an avid and accomplished bowler who had been tearing up the lanes at Rainbow and Country Club Lanes since 1985. In fact, she bowled regularly in her weekend doubles league up until she took ill.
She also loved to attend her Monday night church fellowships, going camping, playing cards and spending time with her grands and Daisy Sue.
She was also a member of the Baugo Township Fire Department’s Ladies’ Auxiliary.
Online condolences may reach the family by visiting the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given in Sandy’s memory to the Center for Hospice Care.
