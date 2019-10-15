MISHAWAKA — Sandra Kay Zimmerman, 83, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully Oct. 9, 2019.
She was born May 3, 1936, to the late Wendell and Margaret Alexander.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Zimmerman and her husband, Donald Zimmerman, who passed away Jan. 25, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Doug Zimmerman of Kirkwood, Missouri and David Zimmerman of Mishawaka and a sister, Judith (Kenneth) Smith of Elkhart.
No services will be held at the time.
McGann Hay Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.