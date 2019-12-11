SANDRA K. RANDOPLH April 21, 1947 - Dec. 8, 2019

ELKHART — Sandra K. Randolph, 72, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart.
She was born April 21, 1947, in Muncie, to Andrew and Helen (Mills) Richardson.
On July 23, 1963, in Muncie, she married Ernest L. Randolph Sr.; he preceded her in death Sept. 20, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren, Tara and Paul and three siblings, Emma Biggs, Judy Lankford and Jack Richardson.
Surviving are five children, Ernest, Jr. (Shelly) Randolph, John Randolph, Melisa (Michael) Freed, Brian (April) Randolph and James Randolph; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Krieg.
Sandra retired from Elkhart Community Schools after 25 years of service.
She enjoyed doing crafts, shopping and had a real knack for finding deals.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 1 p.m. funeral service Friday, Dec. 13, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to ADEC.
