VANDALIA, Mich. — Sandra Kay Elsasser, 74, of Vandalia, formerly of Elkhart, passed away at 11:37 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical.
She was born Jan. 15, 1945, in Mishawaka, Indiana.
Sandra was the loving daughter of Ralph and Joanne Garner.
On April 23, 1965, Sandra married the love of her life Robert L. Elsasser.
She adored her family and will be missed by many.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Robert L. Elsasser of Michigan; her children, Robby E. Elsasser of Michigan, Jody A. York Elsasser of Elkhart, and Jamey A. Elsasser of Michigan; grandchildren, Jamey and Antony York, Brittany Dilley and Kaitlin Elsasser, Ashley and Raylee Elsasser, and Matthew Elsasser and Gregory Ornatowski; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Emily, Ava, Xander, Greiden, Addison, Kingston and Bowen; siblings Cynthia (Bob) Wheaton and Ralphy (Peggy) Garner, both of Elkhart; several cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Bob and Sandy’s home in Vandalia.
