MIDDLEBURY — Sandra E. Kauffman, 77, of Middlebury, passed away at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart Hospice House. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Insurance company sues ex-RV maker employee over inflated bonuses
- Governor's order means some restrictions vanish locally, but not all
- Homemade food sales illegal, health officials warn
- Elkhart man charged with meth dealing, possession
- Elkhart woman dies in Michigan crash
- Man files lawsuit over treatment in county jail
- Judge declines plea from co-defendant in murder trial
- Indiana to lift mask mandate amid concern: 'We're not ready'
- Osceola Dragway to close despite plans for sale, expansion
- Amber R. Wiley
Images
Videos
Commented
- Statehouse racial confrontation after 2 centuries of tension (9)
- Council support for school tax hike 'most inappropriate' (7)
- People's Forum (7)
- School reps, legislators clash on voucher funding (6)
- People's Forum (5)
- COVID variant found in Elkhart County (5)
- Hoosier Hysteria comes in like a Lion(s) (4)
- Who benefits from school choice? (4)
- Edwardsburg schools close due to vaccine side effects (4)
- CCS hopes to improve its Latino outreach (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.