SANDRA E. GEIER Aug. 1, 1960 - Nov. 3, 2019

JAMESTOWN — Sandra E. Geier, 59, of Jimtown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at her home with her dog, Mikey, by her side.
She was born Aug. 1, 1960, in Elkhart, to Robert and Barbara Garver.
On Feb. 14, 1981, in Elkhart, she married her soul mate, Tony Lorne Geier.
Sandi worked at Electromation for close to 20 years as a production manager and she later worked for Star Fleet Trucking for 15 years, the majority of that time as a terminal manager.
She was hard working, stubborn and she rarely complained to her family about the pain she was in. She lived for her family and friends and will be missed dearly.
Sandi is survived by her mom, Barbara Smith of Elkhart; her children, Eddie (Heather) Geier of Elkhart and Erik Geier of Sturgis, Michigan; grandchildren Gina Marie, Erik Jr. and Ella Layne; siblings Penny (Bill) Wine of Elkhart, Melanie (David) Cuthbert of Middlebury and Greg (Sue) Garver of Elkhart; sister-in-law Jonna Garver of Goshen; and her close friends, Judi, Skinny and Tammy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her father, Robert James Garver; her stepfather, Howard Smith; and her brother, Michael Garver.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd. Elkhart, where a memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Carl Bassett officiating.
Memorial donations may be made the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windemere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835.
