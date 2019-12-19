SANDRA A. WOOD Oct. 12, 1943 - Dec. 16, 2019

ELKHART — Sandra Ann Wood, 76, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born Oct. 12, 1943, in Elkhart, to Rex, Sr. and Anna (Hettinger) Winningham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Anthony Wood; brother Rex Winningham Jr.; sister Cynthia Skipper; and former husband, Ernest Wood.
Surviving are two sons, Andrew Wood and Anson (Marla) Wood and two grandchildren, Alex and Eli Wood.
Sandra was a homemaker and was an avid cat lover.
Visitation will be from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
Pastor Keith McFarren from Bethel United Methodist Church will preside, and burial will follow in Olive (West) Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.
