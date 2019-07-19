SAMUEL P. BALLOWE III Sept. 6, 1952 - July 17, 2019

GOSHEN — Samuel P. Ballowe III, 66, of Goshen, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Goshen.
He was born Sept. 6, 1952, in Elkhart, to Samuel P. and Mary Elizabeth (Parker) Ballowe Jr.
On Sept. 5, 1974, in Bristol, he married Janet Kay “Jan” Davies. She survives along with two siblings, Fred (Susan) Ballowe and M. Franchelle Westlake, both of Elkhart.
Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Sam retired after owning and operating an Allstate Insurance office with his wife Jan.
He enjoyed reading and archery.
There will be no visitation or services and cremation will take place.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his care.
