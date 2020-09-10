NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. — Samuel M. Miller, 65, of North Liberty, passed away at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his sister’s residence.
He was born June 19, 1955, in Nappanee to Marvin N. and Sadie Mae (Fry) Miller. Samuel had lived in the St. Joe, Elkhart area for most of his life. He had worked for A.M. General for 30 years in South Bend. Samuel was a mushroom hunter, he loved the outdoors and nature, and was a bird watcher.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.